Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized. The only carbon-containing compounds available to you for each synthesis are shown.
b.
Which aldol addition product is formed when two molecules of (acetaldehyde) undergo base-catalyzed aldol condensation?
In an aldol addition reaction, what is the typical product formed before any dehydration occurs?
Which compound is formed as the major product when two molecules of (butanal) undergo aldol condensation in the presence of base?
What is the primary purpose of adding base in the aldol condensation reaction? Choose the best answer.
Which of the following lists all four possible -hydroxy aldehydes that can be formed by a crossed aldol reaction between and ?