15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy
3:41 minutes
Problem 14l
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at the higher wavenumber. (b) C―H vs. C―O
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Features of IR Spect with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice