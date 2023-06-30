Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and BeyondElectrophilic Aromatic Substitution
Problem 17g
Furan undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution more readily than benzene; mild reagents and conditions are sufficient. For example, furan reacts with bromine to give 2-bromofuran. (a) Propose mechanisms for the bromination of furan at the 2-position and at the 3-position. Draw the resonance forms of each sigma complex, and compare their stabilities.

