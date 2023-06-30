Furan undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution more readily than benzene; mild reagents and conditions are sufficient. For example, furan reacts with bromine to give 2-bromofuran.
(b) Explain why furan undergoes bromination (and other electrophilic aromatic substitutions) primarily at the 2-position.
