What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?
c.
What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?
c.
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
d. (2R,3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O-
What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
f.
Which of the following alkenes is the major (Zaitsev) product formed in the E2 dehydrohalogenation of (2-bromopropane) with a strong base?
Using Zaitsev's rule, which of the following alkenes is expected to be the most stable product in an elimination reaction?