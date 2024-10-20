Compare the structures: The carboxyl group contains a carbonyl group as part of its structure, but it also includes an -OH group, making it <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>COOH</mi></mrow></math>. The amino group contains nitrogen, typically <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>NH</mi><sub><mn>2</mn></sub></mrow></math>. The hydroxyl group is simply an -OH group.