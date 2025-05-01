What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
k. BH3/THF, followed by H2O2, HO- , H2O
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
k. BH3/THF, followed by H2O2, HO- , H2O
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes undergo (ii) oxymercuration–reduction [1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O 2. NaBH4 ].
(b)
Which of the following reagents can be used to convert into an via hydroboration-oxidation?
Which of the following alcohols can be synthesized selectively by hydroboration-oxidation of an alkene?
Which of the following best describes the first step in the hydroboration mechanism when an alkene reacts with (diborane) in the presence of tetrahydrofuran (THF)?