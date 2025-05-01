Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes undergo (ii) oxymercuration–reduction [1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O 2. NaBH4 ].
(b)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes undergo (ii) oxymercuration–reduction [1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O 2. NaBH4 ].
(b)
Which of the following reagents can be used to convert into an via hydroboration-oxidation?
Which of the following alcohols can be synthesized selectively by hydroboration-oxidation of an alkene?
Which of the following is the major organic product formed when 1-hexyne undergoes hydroboration–oxidation (using followed by )?
Draw the products, including their configurations, obtained from the reaction of 1-ethylcyclohexene with the following reagents:
c. R2BH/THF, followed by HO–, H2O2, H2O