Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
c. 2-bromo-2,4-dimethylpentane → 2,4-dimethylpentan-3-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
c. 2-bromo-2,4-dimethylpentane → 2,4-dimethylpentan-3-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations.
(c) 1-methylcycloheptanol → 2-methylcycloheptanol
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
k. BH3/THF, followed by H2O2, HO- , H2O
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes undergo (ii) oxymercuration–reduction [1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O 2. NaBH4 ].
(b)
Which of the following alcohols can be synthesized selectively by hydroboration-oxidation of an alkene?
Which of the following is the major organic product formed when 1-hexyne undergoes hydroboration–oxidation (using followed by )?
Which of the following best describes the first step in the hydroboration mechanism when an alkene reacts with (diborane) in the presence of tetrahydrofuran (THF)?