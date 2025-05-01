Within each set of structures, indicate which will react fastest, and which slowest, toward nucleophilic addition in basic conditions.
(b)
Within each set of structures, indicate which will react fastest, and which slowest, toward nucleophilic addition in basic conditions.
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
b. cyclopentanecarbaldehyde → 2-cyclopentyl-2-hydroxyacetic acid
Predict the product of the following aldehyde and ketone addition reactions.
(b)
Which of the following best describes the movement of electrons (curved arrows) during the nucleophilic addition that converts an to its form?
When a simple unsymmetrical ketone such as (propanone) is treated with base, which of the following best describes the enolates that can be formed?