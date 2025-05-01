Propose a mechanism for the following reactions:
a.
Predict the product of the following aldehyde and ketone addition reactions.
(b)
Which two carbonyl compounds are required for the synthesis of morachalcone A via nucleophilic addition?
When a simple unsymmetrical ketone such as (propanone) is treated with base, which of the following best describes the enolates that can be formed?
Which of the following best describes the major organic product formed when a reagent reacts with an followed by aqueous workup?
Which product is most likely formed when a ketone reacts with a nucleophilic hydride ion source such as or ?