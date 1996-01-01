Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.
(c)
Given the following Newman projection of ethane viewed down the bond, which bond-line structure does it represent? (Front carbon: three hydrogens; back carbon: three hydrogens; all staggered)
Which of the following diagrams correctly represents a Newman projection for propane when viewed along the bond?
Which of the following correctly represents the staggered conformation of ethane in a Newman projection when viewed down the bond?
Given the following Newman projection looking down the bond of a straight-chain alkane, where the front carbon () has a methyl group, an ethyl group, and a hydrogen, and the back carbon () has a methyl group, a hydrogen, and an ethyl group, what is the correct IUPAC name of the compound?
Which of the following best describes the most stable Newman projection for 2,3-dimethylbutane when viewed down the C-C bond?