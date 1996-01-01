Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(f)
Construct a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 3-methylpentane along the C2―C3 bond.
a. Place C2 in front, represented by three bonds coming together in a Y shape, and C3 in back, represented by a circle with three bonds pointing out from it.
b. Define the dihedral angle as the angle between the methyl group on the front carbon and the ethyl group on the back carbon.
Given the following Newman projection of ethane viewed down the bond, which bond-line structure does it represent? (Front carbon: three hydrogens; back carbon: three hydrogens; all staggered)
Given the following Newman projection of ethane looking down the bond, which of the following wedge and dash structures correctly represents the same conformation?
Which of the following correctly represents the staggered conformation of ethane in a Newman projection when viewed down the bond?
Given the following Newman projection looking down the bond of a straight-chain alkane, where the front carbon () has a methyl group, an ethyl group, and a hydrogen, and the back carbon () has a methyl group, a hydrogen, and an ethyl group, what is the correct IUPAC name of the compound?