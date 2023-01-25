For each of the compounds described by the following names,
1. draw a three-dimensional representation.
2. star (*) each chiral center.
3. draw any planes of symmetry.
4. draw any enantiomer.
5. draw any diastereomers.
6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.
c. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane
d. (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane
