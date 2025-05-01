Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements best describes the NMR spectrum of acetanilide?
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Which of the following statements best describes the NMR spectrum of acetanilide?
Which of the following statements best describes the NMR spectrum of benzaldehyde?
Which of the following best describes the expected NMR spectrum of diacetylferrocene?
Which of the following best describes the expected NMR spectrum of acetophenone () in terms of the number of distinct proton signals?
Which of the following best describes the expected NMR spectrum of triphenylmethanol () in CDCl?