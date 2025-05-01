Analyze the splitting patterns using the n+1 rule: the methylene protons (\( \mathrm{CH_2} \)) are split by the adjacent methyl protons (3 hydrogens), so they appear as a quartet, but since both ethyl groups are equivalent, the signal merges into a singlet or a simplified pattern; the methyl protons (\( \mathrm{CH_3} \)) are split by the adjacent methylene protons (2 hydrogens), resulting in a triplet.