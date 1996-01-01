Evaluate the reagents given: LiAlH\_4 is a strong reducing agent that typically reduces carbonyl compounds, not alkyl halides to alcohols directly; concentrated H\_2SO\_4 is acidic and can lead to elimination or rearrangement; Br\_2/FeBr\_3 is used for electrophilic aromatic substitution, not for substitution on alkyl halides; aqueous NaOH provides hydroxide ions (OH\^-) which can act as nucleophiles to displace bromide in an SN2 reaction.