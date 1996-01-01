Evaluate the other reagent options: bromine (\[\mathrm{Br_2}\]) in CCl\[_4\] adds across the double bond but forms a dibromoalkane, not an alkane; \[\mathrm{H_2SO_4}\] with water adds hydroxyl groups (hydration), not hydrogen; hot, concentrated \[\mathrm{KMnO_4}\] oxidizes the alkene, often cleaving the double bond rather than saturating it.