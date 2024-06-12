Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity and Basicity Acidity and basicity are fundamental concepts in organic chemistry that describe the tendency of a substance to donate or accept protons (H+ ions). A stronger base is one that more readily accepts protons, while a stronger acid donates protons more easily. The strength of acids and bases can be quantitatively expressed using pKa and pKb values, respectively, where lower values indicate stronger acids or bases.

pKb Values The pKb value is a measure of the basicity of a compound, specifically the negative logarithm of the base dissociation constant (Kb). A lower pKb value indicates a stronger base, as it reflects a greater tendency to accept protons in solution. Comparing the pKb values of different bases allows for the determination of which base is stronger, providing a quantitative basis for evaluating their relative basicity.