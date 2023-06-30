The Ka of phenylacetic acid is 5.2 × 10−5, and the pKa of propionic acid is 4.87.
Phenyl acetic acid , Ka=5.2*10^-5
Propionic acid , pKa=4.87
a. Calculate the pKa of phenylacetic acid and the Ka of propionic acid.
b. Which of these is the stronger acid? Calculate how much stronger an acid it is.
