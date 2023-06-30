Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesEquilibrium Constant
5:46 minutes
Problem 2a
Textbook Question

The Ka of phenylacetic acid is 5.2 × 10−5, and the pKa of propionic acid is 4.87. Phenyl acetic acid , Ka=5.2*10^-5 Propionic acid , pKa=4.87 a. Calculate the pKa of phenylacetic acid and the Ka of propionic acid. b. Which of these is the stronger acid? Calculate how much stronger an acid it is.

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
113
Was this helpful?
1:46m

Watch next

Master Why we use pKa instead of pH. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:46
Why we use pKa instead of pH.
Johnny Betancourt
309
2
2
02:19
The relationship between equilibrium constant and pKa.
Johnny Betancourt
271
1
02:15
The pH scale vs. the pKa scale.
Johnny Betancourt
307
2
3
01:37
Calculate the pKa of acetic acid
Johnny Betancourt
316
1
5
01:21
Calculating pKa and comparing acidity
Johnny Betancourt
218
3
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.