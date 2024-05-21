12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
Problem 14-9i
Show how you would use the Williamson ether synthesis to prepare the following ethers. You may use any alcohols or phenols as your organic starting materials.
(d) ethyl n-propyl ether (two ways)
(e) benzyl tert-butyl ether (benzyl = Ph-CH2- )
