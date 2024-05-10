12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
Problem 11.60
The Williamson ether synthesis involves the displacement of an alkyl halide or tosylate by an alkoxide ion. Would the synthesis shown be possible by making a tosylate and displacing it? If so, show the sequence of reactions. If not, explain why not and show an alternative synthesis that would be more likely to work.
<IMAGE of reaction>
