19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Cyanohydrin
Problem 17
The following reaction is known as the benzoin condensation. The reaction does not take place if sodium hydroxide is used instead of sodium cyanide. Propose a mechanism for the reaction and explain why the reaction does not occur if hydroxide ion is the base.
