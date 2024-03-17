19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Problem 17.11
Identify the bonds broken and formed in the following addition reaction.
(a) Would you expect this reaction to be favored based on entropy?
(b) Based on enthalpy [qualitatively]?
(c) Overall?
<IMAGE>
