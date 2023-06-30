[18]-Annulene shows two signals in its 1H NMR spectrum: one at 9.25 ppm and the other to the right of
the TMS signal at -2.88 ppm. What hydrogens are responsible for each of the signals? (Hint: Look at the direction of the induced magnetic field outside and inside the benzene ring in Figure 14.6.)
