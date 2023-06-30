Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesAcids and Bases
Problem 8
(••••) In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH₂ . (d) Carbenes are also Lewis bases. Based on your answers to (a) and (b), explain this observation.

