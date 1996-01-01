Multiple Choice
Given a carbon atom labeled as that forms four single bonds and has no formal charge, how many hydrogen atoms can be attached to carbon ?
5
Master What is a valence electron? with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
In organic molecules, how many covalent bonds does a carbon atom typically form?
Which of the following molecules shows an appropriate number of bonds around each carbon atom?