Multiple Choice
What is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the structure ?
5
views
Master The different parts of an IUPAC name with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the structure ?
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for a compound with a ring, groups at positions and , and an group at position ?
Which of the following is the correct common name for the compound with the IUPAC name ?