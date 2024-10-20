Recall the definition of each functional group: An aldehyde group contains a carbonyl center (C=O) bonded to a hydrogen atom. A carboxyl group consists of a carbonyl group (C=O) and a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to the same carbon atom. A ketone group has a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbon atoms. An ether group consists of an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups.