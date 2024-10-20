Understand that during photosynthesis, plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose ( <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <msub> <mrow> <mi>C</mi> <mn>6</mn> <mi>H</mi> <mn>12</mn> <mi>O</mi> <mn>6</mn> </mrow> </msub> </math> ) and oxygen ( <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <msub> <mrow> <mi>O</mi> <mn>2</mn> </mrow> </msub> </math> ). This process is crucial for the survival of plants and the production of oxygen for other organisms.