Identify the acidic proton in each compound: in acetic acid (CH\_3COOH), the acidic proton is the one on the carboxyl group (-COOH); in methanol (CH\_3OH), it is the proton on the hydroxyl group (-OH); in ammonia (CH\_3N, assuming this refers to NH\_3), it is the proton on the nitrogen; and in methane (CH\_4), the acidic proton is one of the hydrogens attached to carbon.