Identify the acidic proton in each compound: for methane (CH\_4), it's the hydrogen attached to carbon; for ethanol (CH\_3CH\_2OH), it's the hydrogen on the hydroxyl (-OH) group; for acetic acid (CH\_3COOH), it's the hydrogen on the carboxyl (-COOH) group; and for methylamine (CH\_3NH\_2), it's the hydrogen on the amine (-NH\_2) group.