Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Master How to draw chairs. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny
Is each of the following a cis isomer or a trans isomer?
d.
e.
f.
Which of the following is the most stable conformation of cis-1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclohexane?
Which of the following chair conformations represents trans-1,2-dimethylcyclohexane?
Which of the following substituted cyclohexanes is most stable?
In the lowest energy (anti) conformation of 2-bromobutane, which group is gauche to the Br group?
Which of the following represents a gauche conformation for butane?
Which of the following is the most stable conformation of Bromocyclohexane?
Which of the following is the most stable conformation of trans-1-isopropyl-3-methylcyclohexane?