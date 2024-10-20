Repeat the analysis for the other pairs: Cyclohexane (C₆H₁₂) and benzene (C₆H₆) have different molecular formulas, so they cannot be constitutional isomers. Ethane (C₂H₆) and ethene (C₂H₄) also have different molecular formulas. Methanol (CH₄O) and ethanol (C₂H₆O) have different molecular formulas as well.