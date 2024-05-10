5. Chirality
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
Problem 14b
One of the crowning achievements of natural products synthesis was Bryostatin 1, published by Professor Gary Keck (University of Utah; Journal of the American Chemical Society, 2011, 133, 744–747). The Bryostatins are a family of compounds isolated from aquatic invertebrates known as Bryozoans. The compounds are of interest for a variety of biological effects, including anti-cancer activity and reversing brain damage in rodents. (d) How many chiral centers are in this molecule? (e) Using the number of chiral centers you reported in part (d), calculate the number of stereoisomers possible at these chiral centers. (Ignore stereoisomers at double bonds.)
