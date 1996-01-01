Identify the acidic proton in each compound: for methane (CH\_4), it's the hydrogen attached to carbon; for acetic acid (CH\_3COOH), it's the hydrogen on the carboxyl group (-COOH); for methanol (CH\_3OH), it's the hydrogen on the hydroxyl group (-OH); and for methylamine (CH\_3NH\_2), it's the hydrogen on the amine group (-NH\_2).