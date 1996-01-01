Identify the acidic protons in each compound: in CH\_3COOH (acetic acid), the acidic proton is the one on the carboxylic acid group (-COOH); in CH\_3OH (methanol), it is the proton on the hydroxyl group (-OH); in NH\_3 (ammonia), it is the proton attached to nitrogen; and in CH\_4 (methane), the acidic proton is one of the hydrogens attached to carbon.