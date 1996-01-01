Examine each compound to determine if it contains a carbon-carbon double bond: ethanol (CH\3CH\2OH) is an alcohol with only single bonds; butane (CH\3CH\2CH\3) is an alkane with only single bonds; acetic acid (CH\3COOH) is a carboxylic acid with no double bonds between carbons; ethylene (CH\2=CH\2) is an alkene with a carbon-carbon double bond.