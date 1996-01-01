Consider the reagents given and their typical roles: HBr is an acid that usually adds bromine or protonates alcohols, H2SO4 is a strong acid often used for dehydration or protonation, LiAlH4 is a strong reducing agent that reduces carbonyls but does not typically substitute halides with OH directly, and NaOH (aqueous) is a source of hydroxide ions (OH-) which can act as a nucleophile.