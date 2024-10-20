Determine which functional group has both a carbonyl group and a hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon atom. This is the defining feature of a carboxylic acid, represented as <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mo>R</mo><mo>-</mo><mo>C</mo><mo>(</mo><mo>=</mo><mo>O</mo><mo>)</mo><mo>OH</mo></math>.