For rotation about the C-3---C-4 bond of 2-methylhexane, do the following:
c. About which other carbon–carbon bonds may rotation occur?
d. How many of the carbon–carbon bonds in the compound have staggered conformers that are all equally stable?
Master Understanding what a conformer is. with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
For rotation about the C-3---C-4 bond of 2-methylhexane, do the following:
c. About which other carbon–carbon bonds may rotation occur?
d. How many of the carbon–carbon bonds in the compound have staggered conformers that are all equally stable?
Although there is free rotation around most σ bonds, rotation is restricted around the C--N bond of an amide. Explain why this is true.
In 2-butanol, which group is gauche to the hydroxyl () group in its most stable staggered conformation?
Which of the following statements about the conformations of acyclic alkanes is true?