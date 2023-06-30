Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesDrawing Newman Projections
Problem 3m
For rotation about the C-3-C-4 bond of 2-methylhexane, do the following: c. About which other carbon–carbon bonds may rotation occur? d. How many of the carbon–carbon bonds in the compound have staggered conformers that are all equally stable?

1
