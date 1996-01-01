Multiple Choice
In the context of organic chemistry reactions, what is the primary role of (NBS) in an experiment?
4
views
Master What you need to know about types of chemical reactions. with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
In the context of organic chemistry reactions, what is the primary role of (NBS) in an experiment?
What is the major product obtained when 2-bromopropane reacts with aqueous under reflux conditions?
When a carboxylic acid is treated with followed by , what is the major organic product?