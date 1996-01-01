Analyze the given reagents: - NaBH\\4 in ethanol is a classic reagent for reducing ketones to secondary alcohols. - Br\\2 in CCl\\4 is used for bromination, not reduction. - H\\2 with Pd/C is a catalytic hydrogenation, typically reducing double bonds, not ketones under mild conditions. - KMnO\\4 in acid is a strong oxidizing agent, which would oxidize alcohols or other groups, not reduce ketones.