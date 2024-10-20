Recognize that an amide is a functional group where the carbonyl group is bonded to a nitrogen atom. The general structure of an amide is <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>R</mi><mi>C</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>O</mi><mi>N</mi><mi>H</mi><mi>R'</mi></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R</mi></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R'</mi></math> are organic groups.