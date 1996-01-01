Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of compounds are constitutional isomers?
161
views
Master What is a constitutional isomer? with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Which of the following statements correctly describes constitutional isomers?
Given two compounds with the molecular formula , one being n-butane and the other isobutane, what is the relationship between these two structures?
Which of the following pairs of compounds are constitutional (structural) isomers?