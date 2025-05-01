Give the stereochemical relationships between each pair of structures. Examples are same compound, structural isomers, enantiomers, and diastereomers. Which pairs could you (theoretically) separate by distillation or recrystallization?
(a)
(b)
Give the stereochemical relationships between each pair of structures. Examples are same compound, structural isomers, enantiomers, and diastereomers. Which pairs could you (theoretically) separate by distillation or recrystallization?
(a)
(b)
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
c.
d.
For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.
(g)
Given the following compound: , which of the following Fischer projections correctly represents this molecule?