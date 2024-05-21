5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
Problem 5.30a
Give the stereochemical relationships between each pair of structures.
Examples are same compound, structural isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers.
Which pairs could you (theoretically) separate by distillation or recrystallization?
a. <IMAGE>, <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>, <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
