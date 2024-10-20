Compare the structures of the other functional groups: Alcohols contain a hydroxyl group (<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mo>-OH</mo></math>), Aldehydes have a carbonyl group bonded to a hydrogen (<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mo>R</mo><mo>C</mo><mo>=</mo><mo>O</mo><mo>H</mo></math>), and Ethers consist of an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups (<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mo>R</mo><mo>O</mo><mo>R'</mo></math>).