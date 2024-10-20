Understand the structure of each functional group: A carbonyl group contains a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (\(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>O</mi></math>\)). A sulfhydryl group contains a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (\(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>S</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>H</mi></math>\)). A hydroxyl group contains an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (\(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>O</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>H</mi></math>\)). An amino group contains a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen atoms (\(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>N</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>H</mi><mo>_</mo><mn>2</mn></math>\)).

View full solution